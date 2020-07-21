HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date And All Information!!

Hospital Playlist is a South Korean television series. The season 1 was released in March 2020. The season had a total of 12 episodes. This series was released on Netflix.

This series has genres, medical-drama, and rom-com. The series revolves around the story of five doctors. These five were best friends in their medical school and are now working at the same hospital.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Cast

We will see the main cast of season 1 in the second part as well. Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung, are the primary characters. We will see them in season 2 as well.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Plot

There is no official release about the plot, but the main characters are to be seen. The new series is likely to have unique challenges and stories about them.

Season 2 is likely to focus on the growing romantic relationships of the characters. The series might continue from the cliff-hanger we were left off at.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Release Date

It is confirmed that we can expect a season 2. Season 1 ended with a cliff-hanger, and that gives it away. The main actors had dropped hints about season 2 as well.

We do not know the Hospital Playlist’s official release date, but it is set to air in 2021. The producing director of the show said that they plan to start filming at the end of this year. He said that season 2 would air in 2021, but the exact day and month have not been decided yet.