Honor X10 – Specifications And Other Details

Honor X10 seems to be the smartphone slated to be established by the sub-brand of Huawei. The telephone has been confirmed with the company the International Mobile Internet Conference in China.

The telephone is predicted to encourage technologies like 5G and is still tipped to be the successor of this Honor 9X Even though there’s the word on this, however. Reports in China assert the Kirin 820 5G SoC could power the Honor X10 and package a 4,200 mAh battery.

On the exterior, the telephone is said to match with a huge screen — 6.63-inches in dimension –and the telephone overall maintaining a reasonably slim profile with its 8.8millimeter thickness. The phone seems to have made its way TENAA, into the certificate site and is thought to have emerged on the MIIT certification site with precisely the license number of the country.

The phone is expected to incorporate a side-mounted fingerprint detector and come with 22.5W fast-charging support. The handset is very likely to go back, running Android 10 OS together with the company’s custom skin. For cameras, it may get a camera set up on the trunk. The telephone could quantify 163.7×76.5×8.8mm. You are then decided against calling the apparatus the 10X to prevent confusion if you are confused about the title.

Reports indicate the company is working on a version of this Honor X10. Rumors assert it’ll be powered with the Kirin 985 SoC and also have 5G connectivity. Both mobiles are tipped to start in China in May, along with even the Honor X10 base version is thought to begin at RMB 2,000 (roughly Rs 21,500). More info about the telephone is anticipated to come from the weeks to come as we.