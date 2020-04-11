Honor 8A 2020: Launch Date, Specifications And Price

- Advertisement -

This past year’s Honor, which has been launched in China, is thought to be receiving an updated version. The new variant is allegedly referred to as Honor 8A 2020 and continues to be recorded on a UK retail site Clove. From the information, we can observe the phone having year the very same specifications, which were showcased on Honor Play 8A. From the Honor 8A smartphone that was updated, we discovered. It was noticed that the phone would probably be by April 15 in stock.

Honor 8A 2020 cost

The Honor 8A 2020 smartphone recorded on Clove includes one 64GB storage variation. The telephone will be provided in Blue and Black colour choices, and the components are priced at EUR 130 (approximately Rs. 10,800), such as VAT.

To remember, the Honor Play 8A started in China this past year was priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs. 8,000) for its 32GB storage version. The 64GB storage version has been accessible for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200).

Honor Play 8A wasn’t established in India.

Honor 8A 2020 specifications

As stated by the retail site, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8A 2020 runs EMUI 9.0, dependent on Android 9.0 Pie, also features the same 6.09-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) LCD panel together with a waterdrop-style top notch. Besides the camera, there is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. Under the hood, the telephone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, combined with 3GB of RAM.

With the features within the Honor, the Honor 8A comes Concerning the cameras. The camera setup comprises a single shot while there is a camera set on the front in the waterdrop top.

The 3,020mAh battery stays unchanged on the mobile phone. The memory capability of this single 64GB storage version may also be increased using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the Honor 8A 2020 has Bluetooth v4.2. Face Unlock is also supported by the phone.

It’s essential to be aware that the Huwaei sub-brand, Honor, is yet to confirm the launching of Honor 8A 2020 formally.