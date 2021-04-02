Homeland Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Final Review!!!

When Showtime revealed the premiere of Homeland, a new series from 24 producer Howard Gordon, there was a fear that this take on US-based terrorism would borrow too heavily from Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer’s super-heroics. Homeland, on the other hand, proved to be something more than a generic 24 clone or anti-terrorism action program almost immediately after its premiere. Homeland has proved to be not only the best Showtime opera but also one of the best dramas on television in general, over the course of its first season.

Review:

One of the series’ standout features is how it delves into the fragile lives and psyches of those charged with preventing or perpetrating acts of terrorism. The game of distrust and betrayal between Homeland’s three leads, Damian Lewis, Claire Danes, and Mandy Patinkin, has kept the excitement in their individual stories as riveting as the overarching danger of an America in peril throughout the season.

What makes Homeland so good is the way it layers the mysteries surrounding the three leads and their search for safety, salvation, or perhaps revenge by holding the audience in the dark just long enough to create suspense – yet when the lights are switched on, each revelation cleverly leaves the audience breathlessly wondering what will happen next.

For example, Lewis’ Nicholas Brody, who plays an on-again, off-again terrorist threat who at first appears to be a troubled POW brainwashed beyond recognition, is momentarily set free from suspicion before being identified as the ultimate threat.

The discovery that Brody is coming at an act of terror from a place of love and horrible heartache is what makes the turnaround and the Brody character so intriguing. Carrie Matheson, played by Claire Danes, is also motivated by strife, which is equal parts her inability to come to grips with a past loss and her struggle to contain a crippling mental disorder.

Carrie, like Brody, may have been a typical character with a clear purpose, but each character is elevated not only by the stellar performances of the actors, but also by the subtle changes brought on by the uncertainty, self-doubt, and remorse Danes and Lewis have been given the freedom to explore and act out over the course of the first season.

Rather than manipulating the numerous character defaults, Homeland prefers to explore them and dive into the tattered lives of those who are bound by a desire to take action – whether negative or preventative – that ultimately drives the series and makes the endgame all the more potentially effective – regardless of the outcome.

The core theme of Homeland’s first season has been the issue of Brody’s loyalty to the terrorist Abu Nazir (Navid Negahban). The response to this question has emerged as slowly and methodically as the terrorist leader’s attempt to kill United States Vice President William Walden (Jamey Sheridan).

The most remarkable aspect of Homeland is that the audience is still uncertain of how the events will unfold even at the start of the season finale, dubbed “Marine One.”

Homeland has an outstanding group of creatives who were able to tell a twisting and suspenseful story that shocked largely due to its ability, to be honest with its viewers rather than relying on a series of tricks and off-screen dealings to undermine the story