Hocus Pocus 2: Release date,cast and expected plot of this comedy horror!!

Sanderson sisters are ready for a come back soon. I hope it must have filled your hearts with joy and excitement as it is the official confirmation that Hocus Pocus is going to have a sequel. Hocus Pocus debuted in 1993, and it is a movie with a perfect combination of horror and comedy. Because of its theme, people love watching it several times.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release date:

Earlier, the release date is the plan in 2020, but now it seems like the release date will be delayed. Because of COVOID19 epidemic industry is just ceased. Maybe, we witness it till last 2020 if conditions will be under control. But the chances are the movie will release near around early-mid 2021.

Hocus Pocus 2 About plot/storyline :

The plot for Hocus Pocus 2 will be much similar to the previous movie with the same twists and turns. Three witches create a stunning laughing moment by their funny actions. Then comes a boy in their life who ruins their house. Now part 2 will show from there only the snatch between witches and the boy. But the thing is that it will surely be funny and full of laughter.