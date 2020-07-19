Home Movies Hocus Pocus 2: Know All The Updates Here, Release Date, Cast, Storyline,...
Hocus Pocus 2: Know All The Updates Here, Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And More.

By- mukesh choudhary
Hocus Pocus is an American comedy movie which has thrilled the audience all over the globe. The film makes a good impression on viewers’ heads by comedy, characters, and a good script. The trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmy makes it a Wonderful hit.

The film is set to release its 2nd part sometime shortly. Fans all around the world can’t hold the delight of the information.

What is the Release Date?

The official announcement isn’t done Disney + and by the creators, also shooting isn’t started for the sequel. We can anticipate the release of the movie at the beginning weeks of 2021.

We should note that there can be a delay in the movies. The global pandemic situation is the reason for shutting off of the production homes.

What can be the Cast?

Interest is shown by Each of the three actresses in reprise their role in the sequel, and fans also wish to see them. However, information is not made official as of now. We can observe some of the updates within this area.

What can be the storyline?

Not much is known about the storyline of the upcoming movie but we could speculate. The sequel is under stage. Sanderson sisters work on the state they are awaiting the call from Disney. The story is set in the 17th century that brings it closer to the classics.

To know more follow our updates.

