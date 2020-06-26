Hocus Pocus 2 – Is it a Silo of Devils and Witchcraft? 

Hocus Pocus is an American horror and comedy film, released in 1993. It is directed by Kenny Ortega and produced by David Kirschner and Steven Haft.

This film is all about three witches who had killed a girl for their benefit. They had cursed a person into a black cat by casting a spell. The trio was taken into captivity and hanged. But unfortunately, a cursed spellbook could revive them when a virgin would light the Black Flame Candle. The three witches breathed into a new life. And then? Watch Hocus Pocus and get to know what happened next to the three witches!

Release Date of the Sequel

Who does not love a story mixed with horror and black magic?

With all the love from the audience, it was announced that there would be a sequel to this film. But it seems like the announcement was made long back.

In 2019, it was confirmed that they would be back soon! And till now, what we know is that the makers of Hocus Pocus are working on the story of the sequel.

Accordingly, we might expect it to release in 2021 or 2022. But for now, there is no such shooting going on because of the pandemic situation.

Casting Members of Hocus Pocus 2

Just as we are not sure about the release date, we have no news about the casts too. But it has been known that Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson will be there as the three witches just like they were in the first film.

So, get ready to watch their devilish nature and the black magic casting on the audience with their performance!

The Plot of the Sequel

The storyline of Hocus Pocus has already been discussed. And there is news that the plot would not change. The scenario of the sequel will revolve around this only.

But for now, we do not have any exact news regarding the storyline of Hocus Pocus 2. So there is no possibility of putting up spoilers too!

And unfortunately, there is no trailer out yet. Even no official announcement has been made on the fact that when the container will be out.

Till then, keep your eyes wide open! And, we will be back soon if we come by any official statement.