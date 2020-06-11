Home TV Show HOCUS POCUS 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Announcement details and latest news
HOCUS POCUS 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Announcement details and latest news

By- Rida Samreen
Hocus Pocus is Dark comedy series that is returning with the second season on Disney Plus. It is directed by Adam Shankman and is written by Jane D’Angelo. Shankman is also a well-known director.

RELEASE DATE:

Disney made the confirmation on the launching of the second release of Hocus Pocus in October 2019. The exact airing date has not been confirmed yet. But it will surely return this 2020. Fans must wait till it has been officially declared.

TRAILER:

The Disney trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 to date has no official trailer or teaser of this sequel.

CAST:

The cast featuring for Hocus Pocus 2 is still in suspense. Sarah Jessica Parker will be returning and reprise her role as Sarah Sanderson The main characters like Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler also showed their interest in working for Hocus Pocus 2. The cast of three Sanderson sisters is returning- Midler, Parke, and Najimi.

STORY PLOT:

The first season story focuses on the three witches of Salem, who always trouble the Salem people. The first part ended, signifying that Sanderson sisters would return for its next season.

The plot isn’t confirmed yet. It would be either starting off from where the previous season ended or it follows the new path.

