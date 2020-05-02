Hocus focus 2: Related Release Date, Cast And Many More Updates

- Advertisement -

The classic cult film is finally getting a sequel. The movie was first released back in 1993 and didn’t quite hit it off from the start. It made a mere 39 million dollars with a budget of 28 million dollars. But since then this the movie has become a household tradition. Especially during Halloweens and has got something like a cult following too. Kenny Ortega directed the first instalment. It starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters.

What we know and what can we expect?

The original movie set in 1693 had three women in Salem burned down because they were practising witchcraft. Decades later, a boy named Max ends up in the witches’ home and accidentally brings the Sanderson sisters back to life. He teams up with his little sister Dani, Allison (a local girl), and a talking cat to stop the witches before they consume the life force out of every child.

The one thing that fans know now is that the movie is getting a sequel and not a reboot. Workaholics writer Jen D’Angelo is penning the script. In March 2020, Adam Shankman, who had quite a few notable movies under his belt, was officially attached to direct the project.

Cast

Although it was initially reported that the whole cast would see a complete makeover, there were no official comments made by Disney. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all showed interest in working on a sequel movie. Fans can only be optimistic at this point.

Release date and where to watch?

As such, there is nothing concrete. The production of the film is not starting anytime soon with the pandemic out on the streets. Fans are hopeful for a release date around the end of 2021.

It will be set to stream on Disney+.