HIS DARK MATERIALS SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement and story plot

His Dark Materials series is one of the best series with a massive amount of views and vast fandom. The theme for the series is based on fantasy drama. The story for the series is based upon a novel that was published by the name His Dark Materials. Phillip Pullman wrote the book. The first series, which came up with eight episodes in total was premiered on 3 November 2019.
RELEASE DATE:
It’s hard to predict as to when the second instalment might release. But most probably, it will return by the end of 2020.
TRAILER:
The trailer of season 2 is officially out. Click on the link below to watch it.
CAST:
he main cast members include:
- Iorek Byrnison as Joe Tandberg
- Lord Asriel as James McAvoy
- Coulter as Ruth Wilson
We will probably continue to see more of Mrs. Coulter and the Magisterium but still can’t guarantee.
STORY PLOT:
His Dark Materials season 2 is likely to follow the story of The Subtle Knife. The start of the second book sees Lyra. She will meet in another world, in a place called Cittagazze. Later, they discover a world without adults or demons, where a mysterious knife is being kept in the Tower of angels. The book moves between Will’s world and various others. The two children learn to trust each other.