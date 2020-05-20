Hilda season 2: the release dates, plot, cast, and everything you need to know before watching the second season

With season two of Hilda about to come to Netflix sooner or later, here are a few things you need to know about this season.

Produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks production house. The series took off with its first episode releasing on the 21st of September, 2018. The show features the protagonist, Hilda alongside her companion, a deer fox (Twig), and her mother (Johanna) and other deep characters which later on appear on the series. Hilda, a brave and curious young girl, raised in the woods by her mother, and her life used to revolve around the magical world in those forests. Later on, for a lot of reasons (which the show would illustrate) they move to Trolberg. There she takes her adventurous nature, makes more friends, and explores a new world. Watching season 1 would give more perspective to the 2nd one.

Release dates of Hilda season 2:

The show’s season 2 announced on the 8th of October, 2018 itself, stating the new season will release in 2020. Although the dates of release for season 2 haven’t been out yet, unfortunately, it is to come out this year. Though the release might shift due to the conditions brought up by the coronavirus.

Plot

The first two episodes of this season premiered at the New York International Children’s Film Festival. The plot revolves around Hilda and Frida in the fantasy world of witches. The story just gets better and better. The series, which most would assume, is for kids, actually takes into account very complex and deep concepts of life. And man, oh man, are the plot twists surprising!

Cast

Bella Ramsey as Hilda.

Daisy Haggard as Johanna, Hilda’s mother

Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Hilda’s best friend

Oliver Nelson as David, Hilda’s other best friend, and fellow Sparrow Scout.

Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur Aldric, the elf who journeys with Hilda and her mother.

Overall, this Netflix series is bound to amuse you. There’s a lot of hype around this show which is justified. Because this is a series made out of the novel, it has minor cliffhangers but nothing major.

You can see one episode at a time, but the plot is what gets you into binge-watching. This series depicts deep and complex characters. It has very amusing plots and plot twists. The issue or value addressed is the fantasy world. All in all, this show is one of the best animated shows out there and is a must-watch.