HILDA SEASON 2: Netflix air date, Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and everything you need to know so far.

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Hilda is an American cartoon Netflix. It sure did receive an amazing response from the viewers. It was Produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks production house. The series took off with its first episode releasing on the 21st of September, 2018. Watching season 1 would give more perspective to the 2nd one.

CAST:

The main cast featuring for season 2 is:

  • Bella Ramsey as Hilda.
  • Daisy Haggard as Johanna, Hilda’s mother 
  • Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Hilda’s best friend 
  • Oliver Nelson as David, Hilda’s other best friend, and fellow Sparrow Scout. 
  • Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur Aldric, the elf who journeys with Hilda and her mother. 

 

STORY PLOT:

The show features the protagonist, Hilda alongside her companion, a deer fox (Twig), and her mother (Johanna) and other deep characters which later on appear on the series. Hilda, a brave and curious young girl, raised in the woods by her mother, and her life used to revolve around the magical world in those forests. Later on, for a lot of reasons (which the show would illustrate) they move to Trolberg. There she takes her adventurous nature, makes more friends, and explores a new world.

RELEASE DATE:

The release might shift due to the conditions brought up by the coronavirus. The show’s season 2 announced on the 8th of October, 2018 itself, stating the new season will release in 2020. Although the dates of release for season 2 haven’t been out yet, unfortunately, it is to come out this year.

 

TRAILER:

Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. Stay tuned to scoop for more information.

Rida Samreen

