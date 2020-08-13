Home Netflix Hilda Season 2 - Heading towards another Adventurous Ride
Hilda Season 2 – Heading towards another Adventurous Ride

By- Pristha Mondal
Hilda is a science fiction based and comedy filled adventurous animated web television series. It is being created by Luke Pearson and directed by Andy Coyle. It was aired on 21st September 2018, on Netflix. Due to its worldwide popularity, it was revealed that it would be having a second season too.

The second season is supposed to be out in 2020.
Encapsulating the first series, we see that Hilda is the story of a young girl who lives with her mother in the woods. The place where she lives is named as Trolberg. She s accompanied by two animals, a deer-fox and an elf. All that Hilda does is that keeps on getting into various adventures. Watch the animated series to know what Hilda Exactly does!

Release Date of Hilda Season 2

Well, Netflix has officially announced that there will be a second season of Hilda. And it was promised to be out by the first of 2020. Now it is announced that it will be out by the fall of 2020.
But as we can see, this pandemic situation has made everything too doubtful. Well, there is no doubt regarding the release. It is just that no exact dates have been mentioned yet.
Not to worry! It will soon be reported and updated on our website too.

Hilda Season 2
Casting Members of Hilda Season 2

According to the official announcements, the casting members for the second season of Hilda are Daisy Haggard, the mother of Hilda, that is, Johanna, Nina Sosanya, and Reece Pockney, Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur Aldric, and Kaisa Hammarlund and Trevor.
Any other news has not been revealed yet, regarding the cast members. If done, that will be updated too.

The Plot of Hilda Season 2

Luke Pearson, the creator of the character Hilda, had covered the story of four books in the first season of Hilda. The names of those books are ‘Hilda and the Troll,’ ‘Hilda and the Midnight Giant,’ ‘Hilda and the Bird Parade,’ and ‘Hilda and The Black Hound.’
For the second season, he has thought of portraying the story of the book ‘Hilda and The Stone Forest.’

So we can understand that the viewers have to wait for all the things to be notified. Till then, keep an eye on our website to get the latest updates on Hilda Season 2.

Pristha Mondal

