Highschool dxd season 5: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

- Advertisement -

High School DxD is a Japanese light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. It is one of the top harem animes that have ever come out.

Release date

Highschool DxD Season five will release in mid-2020 as according to the rumors and speculations. Though it’s still speculation, season 5 might fall as soon as the autumn of

Cast

•Rias Gremory as Yuuto Kiba

•Ia Argento

•Akeno Himejima

•Koneko Toujou

Trailer

We’re yet to know when the first trailer will fall.

Storyline

The main story is focused on a high school boy named Issei Hyodo. So the series revolves around Issei Hyoudou’s life, a perverted high school student who is reincarnated into a Devil by Rias Gremory after being killed on his first date.