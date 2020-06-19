Highschool DXD Season 5: Release date, cast, plot and all the latest news about the show.

- Advertisement -

Highschool DXD is a supernatural comedy series that is inspired by a mild novel series by Ichiei Ishibumi. The series had four seasons already and is a very successful anime. Highschool DXD is one of the most famous Japanese shows. The past seasons were a huge hit, and since then, fans have wondered about the release of Season 5. It is confirmed that we are getting a new season soon. Each season has twelve episodes with a runtime of 30-35 minutes each.

The plot of Highschool DXD:

Highschool DXD is the story about Issei Hyodo, who is a perverted high school student who wishes to be Harem King. The story revolves around the story of Kuoh Academy. On his first date, Issei Hyodo gets killed, but later, he is revived by Rias Gremory to serve her and her devil family. But Issei Hyodo is revealed to be a fallen angel. As Rias and Issei are developing their relationship, it seems like something very bad is going to happen. Season 5 will continue what’s left in Season 4. Oppai Dragon is also expected to arrive in the new season.

The cast of the show:

The cast from Season 4 is most likely to reprise their roles. Issei Hyodo (Voices by Yuki Kaji – Japanese and Josh Grelle – English), Asia Argento (Voices by Azumi Asakura – Japanese and Kally Angel – English), Xenovia Quarta (Voices by Risa Taneda – Japanese and Romana Newel – English), Rias Gremory (Voices by Yoko Hikasa – Japanese and Jamie Marathi – English) and Konoeko Toujou (Voices by Ayana Taketatsu – Japanese and Jad Saxton – English)

Release date and trailer:

It is confirmed that Season 5 is already renewed, but there is no official announcement about the release date. It is expected to be released by October 2020, but due to the current global pandemic, we can say that there might be a delay in the show’s release. Also, the old production house is no longer responsible for the show.

There is no trailer available for now for Season 5.