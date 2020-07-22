HIGH SEAS (ALTA MAR) SEASON 3: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Spoilers, and Story plot CLICK HERE!

‘High Seas,’ the period drama, is another title from the list of fan-favorite Spanish originals on Netflix. This foreign-language thriller brings in a different combo of vintage glamour and mystery elements. Hence, it did not appear as a surprise when the series renewed for a second season within a brief time.

RELEASE DATE:

‘High Seas’ season 2 released on Netflix in all its entirety on November 22, 2019. The second season includes eight episodes, just like its predecessor. If Netflix remains to follow its regular airing schedule and chooses to resume the series, we can expect ‘High Seas’ season 3 to premiere sometime toward the end of 2020.

TRAILER:

There are no season 3 updates so far. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all other latest updates. Meanwhile, Click on the link below to watch the trailer.

CAST:

We will see Jose Sacristan, who performs the role of the captain of Barbara de Braganza, the vessel, which is the center-stage of all the ensuing drama. Ivana Baquero casts as Eva Villanueva. Jon Kortajarena performs Nicolas Vasquez, the chief investigating officer, who takes up the burden of determining the murderer on-board. Nicolas, is also the love interest of Eva. The lead cast will also include Alejandra Onieva as Carolina Villanueva (Eva’s older sister and fiancee to Fernando), Eloy Azorín as Fernando Fábregas (the ship’s owner), Manuela Vellés as Louisa aka Sofía Plazaola, and Chiquinquirá Delgado as Teresa.

STORY PLOT:

The events of ‘High Seas,’ as the name hints, take place aboard a luxury cruise ship, touring from Spain to Brazil throughout the 1940s. Two sisters are also part of this trip, but things take a wicked turn when a certain death opens up a pandora box of dangerous, dirty secrets. The second season of High Seas ended with the cruise coming in Rio De Janeiro. Also, some of the mysteries are left open-ended with the second season itself. Therefore, the forthcoming season will probably concentrate on those. Also, the cruise dropped its anchor in Rio. It is not apparent that the next season will continue on the cruise journey or fall to the center. The show has also brought on quite a paranormal way in the second season too.