type here...
EntertainmentTV
Updated:

High Fidelity Season 2: Despite The Massive Success Of Season 1, The Show Ended.

By admin
26
0

Must Read

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Daytime Naps Are So Effective: A 10 To 20 Minute Nap A Day Increases The Ability To Work And Children Learn Words Quickly; BP...

A Bloomberg report says that during work from home there has been an average of 3 hours of increased...
Read more
Lifestyleadmin - 0

Research That Alerts Parents: Why Children Urinate In Bed, Scientists Say, Reasons; Special Genes Are Responsible For This

Scientists have given a reason why children urinate in bed at night. Their research says that they have detected...
Read more
Lifestyleadmin - 0

The Habit Of Giving Children A Phone To keep Them Calm Can Make Them More Angry; Good At keeping Away From it

There is a need to be alert if you also hold your smartphone to convince and keep your children...
Read more
adminhttp://moscoop.com

The first edition of High Fidelity was a novel by Nick Hornby released in 1995, followed by a film starring John Cusack in 2000. Then, 20 years later, Hulu revived the post-heartbreak saga with Zoe Kravitz as Rob, a newly dumped record shop owner who revisits five previous relationships in order to find out how to get love right.

High Fidelity Season 2

The 10-episode series debuted in February and soon became a streaming phenomenon. The question now is whether more is going to happen. Unfortunately, Hulu says no.

Hulu Has Decided Not To Renew High Fidelity For A Second Season:

The famous new series Hulu has been canceled after one season. The cast and crew heard of the news yesterday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear why the show was canceled or whether another network would pick it up.

Kravitz, who starred in and executive-produced the show, announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt farewell to High Fidelity. She captioned a gallery of behind-the-scenes pictures with her costars, “I want to give a shout out to my high fidelity fans.”

High Fidelity Season 2

She went on to say, ” Thank you for putting so much love and heart into this show.” “Every single one of you inspires me. Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer, love, and watch us.

Season 2 Had The Potential To Be Unpredictable:

In January, Kravitz and fellow executive producer, Veronica West talked about keeping the story fresh while remaining true to the original story at the Television Critics Association presentations. According to Entertainment Weekly, West said, “We don’t want it to be boring.”

“We don’t want viewers to watch the show and figure out what’s going on.”According to EW, Kravitz added, “We’re hoping that by doing more seasons, we’ll have a larger pool of media to choose from. If you’ll excuse my French, we don’t want to blow our load”.

Previous articleTribes Of Europa Season 2: Will The Series Be Renewed For A Second Season?
Next articleArcher Season 11: Comes Home Stronger And Proves Why This Show’s Survived So Long

Latest News

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Daytime Naps Are So Effective: A 10 To 20 Minute Nap A Day Increases The Ability To Work And Children Learn Words Quickly; BP...

A Bloomberg report says that during work from home there has been an average of 3 hours of increased...
Read more

More Articles Like This

McMafia Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot: When Will The New Series Be Released?

Entertainment admin - 0
Hossein Amini and James Watkins have produced McMafia, a British crime drama series. The show is based on journalist Misha Glenny's book "McMafia: A...
Read more

The Kominsky Method Season 3 Release Date: When Will The Last Season Air?

Entertainment admin - 0
The Kominsky Process, a Golden Globe-winning Netflix film, is getting a second season. The comedy-drama follows stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as two...
Read more

The Genetic Detective Season 2: What Are The Chances Of Renewal? Read All Details Here!!!

Entertainment admin - 0
Documentaries can be dull, but if they are based on a true nerve-wracking murder mystery, they will hold your attention. The Genetic Detective Season is...
Read more

Archer Season 11: Comes Home Stronger And Proves Why This Show’s Survived So Long

Entertainment admin - 0
Archer is an adult animated spy series that premiered in September 2009 on FX. The series satirizes other spy films and television shows, introducing...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.