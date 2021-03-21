High Fidelity Season 2: Despite The Massive Success Of Season 1, The Show Ended.

The first edition of High Fidelity was a novel by Nick Hornby released in 1995, followed by a film starring John Cusack in 2000. Then, 20 years later, Hulu revived the post-heartbreak saga with Zoe Kravitz as Rob, a newly dumped record shop owner who revisits five previous relationships in order to find out how to get love right.

The 10-episode series debuted in February and soon became a streaming phenomenon. The question now is whether more is going to happen. Unfortunately, Hulu says no.

Hulu Has Decided Not To Renew High Fidelity For A Second Season:

The famous new series Hulu has been canceled after one season. The cast and crew heard of the news yesterday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear why the show was canceled or whether another network would pick it up.

Kravitz, who starred in and executive-produced the show, announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt farewell to High Fidelity. She captioned a gallery of behind-the-scenes pictures with her costars, “I want to give a shout out to my high fidelity fans.”

She went on to say, ” Thank you for putting so much love and heart into this show.” “Every single one of you inspires me. Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer, love, and watch us.

Season 2 Had The Potential To Be Unpredictable:

In January, Kravitz and fellow executive producer, Veronica West talked about keeping the story fresh while remaining true to the original story at the Television Critics Association presentations. According to Entertainment Weekly, West said, “We don’t want it to be boring.”

“We don’t want viewers to watch the show and figure out what’s going on.”According to EW, Kravitz added, “We’re hoping that by doing more seasons, we’ll have a larger pool of media to choose from. If you’ll excuse my French, we don’t want to blow our load”.