Here’s everything you need to know about On My Block season 4

Following a year of waiting, On My Block season , 3 is now here, having struck Netflix on March 11. We have been ready to grab with Ruby for a while, and Monse Jamal today, though they weren’t just left by season 3. If you have already ignored all eight episodes, then you are likely wondering when the series will return… and what may occur when it does go back.

Here is everything you Want to know about On My Block season 4, even if it’s still a long way off:

It hasn’t been renewed yet.

Regrettably, fans haven’t been satisfied by Netflix in on whether season 4 is a move when they chose not to bring back the show, but it would be surprising, given its prevalence. This past year, Netflix declared the show’s renewal for season 3 one month later season two had expired, so ironically, it feels like we might have a certain answer very shortly.

Some of the story will be told in flashbacks.

In precisely the interview Jeremy Haft reported that it could be replied via flashbacks. He explained:

“If we have to season 4, then we certainly would have some flashbacks to help fill in what happened on the Core Four. The Core Five. And the Core Six. We’ve got 6 celebrities, and they all are now in a different location. So yes, certainly, there would be flashbacks to fill in the blanks for everybody, and that means it’s possible to feel what occurred and see exactly what happened and know why we’re where we are.”

The showrunners are planning for a fourth season.

“I have got many buddies who operate reveals and they figure out it on the fly. I do not work like that. I love to understand what I am driving to so we could tell a very rich, profound story and be very considerate about it,” showrunner Lauren Iungerich told reporters, based on Refinery 29. “I understand now what is going to take place in the start, middle, and end of season 4.”

It would probably premiere in 2021.

Every year of On My Block thus much has aired about a year apart, constantly premiering at March. So for anybody attempting to find that countdown prepared beforehand, before episodes drop, we have to go.

It will be worthwhile, although We’ve got a long wait ahead of us. Netflix, your relocation!