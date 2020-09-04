Hawaii Five-0 Review of Season 9 And Development Details Here!!!

- Advertisement -

Has Will Fat grown from the grave to exact his best revenge…? This sneak peeks in Hawaii Five-0’s Season 9 premiere would certainly have you believe so!

To indicate the CBS franchise’s 50th anniversary, Five-0’s season opener (airing this Friday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c) serves a”retelling” of their first Five-O’s pilot; both branded”Cocoon.” Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov shares a writing credit for the incident with the late Leonard Freeman, inventor of the series that conducted 1968 to 1980.

In the new edition, McGarrett (performed with Alex O’Loughlin) — following a CIA representative friend is murdered — lets himself be recorded by the team he believes is accountable, and then endures a torturous sensory deprivation tank to locate the killer.

From the sneak peek above, McGarrett is fished from the said tank and inspected by his longtime (but dead?) nemesis, Wo Fat (returning guest star Mark Dacascos). Has Steve been deprived of not only senses but existence itself? Press perform to learn.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Tani wrestles with whether or not she’ll inform McGarrett about the murder weapon she discovered in Adam’s home.