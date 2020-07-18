Harley Quinn Season 3:Releasing Date, Episodes, And Latest Updates About The Series!!

- Advertisement -

Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series based on DC comics characters. The name of the characters are of same name created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. The series is written and executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumaker .

Season 3 Release date:

The show becomes a success since the time of the first premier. Fans have been excited to know the news about the renewal of the season three. However season two just dropped its finale recently on 26 June 2020. So the series production might take some time in analysis the situation and renewing the show. Till then fans will have to wait and hope for soon renewal . According to estimations announcement regarding the next season should be around mid 2021.

Story and plot of the series:

The show follows Harley Quinn’s adventures in Gotham city after she breakup with her boyfriend Joker. She join the Legion of dooms . She form her crew in city . However till last Joker controls all the Gothem city, only to be defeated by Harley Quinn. In his anger and frustration Joker destroys the whole city resulting in his death and Batman’s death.

Cast and voice artists:

Kaley Cuoco , Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J.B Smoove , Alan Tudyk ,James Adomain , Diedrich Bader , Tisha Campbell Martin, Briana Cuoco , Andy Daly , Rachel Dratch , Sean Giamprone , Mary Holland, Wayne Knight. And many other hardworking artists.