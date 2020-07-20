Harley Quinn Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Know Everything!!

Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series based on DC comics characters. The characters are of same name created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. The series is written and executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumaker and Deen Lorry.

Harley Quinn Season 3 release:

The show becomes a success since the time of its first premier. Fans have been excited to know the news about renewal of this series. However season two just dropped on 26 June 2020. So the series production might take some time in analysing the situation and renewing it for another season. Till then fans have to wait and hope for soon return of their favourite characters. As per the estimation Season 3 will also have thirteen episodes and may announce till mid 2021.

Script/plot of the series:

The show follows Harley Quinn’s adventures in Gotham city after she breakup with her boyfriend Joker. To join the Legion of dooms. She forms her crew in the city. However till last Joker controls Gotham city and can only be defeated by Harley Quinn. In anger and frustration Joker destroys the whole city resulting in his death and Batman’s death. The story will surely return from here in season three.

Cast and Artists :

The sound artists who have given there voices to the characters include: Kaley Cuoco Lake Bell , Ron Funches , Tony Hale , Jason Alexander , J.B. Smoove , Alan Tudyk, James Adomain, Diedrich Bader ,Tisha Campbell Martin , Briana Cuoco, Andy Daly, Rachel Dratch , Sean Giamprone , Mary Holland , Wayne Knight and many more hardworking artists.