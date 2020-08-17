Harley Quinn Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Expectations from the show this time !!

- Advertisement -

Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series an adoption from DC comics characters. The characters are of the same name as in comics. It’s a creation of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. The writing credits and production team Justin Halpern, Patrick Sachuma, Dein Lorey. After two seasons with moderate reviews, everybody is desperate to know about season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date :

The is a success since the time of its first premier. Fans are desperately waiting for the news on season three. However, season two is just released on 26 June 2020, so it will take time. Because series production will take some time for analysis and creation of the script. Announcement regarding season 3 may witness around mid-2021. Till then, fans have to wait and enjoy themselves.

Harley Quinn Season 3 : Plot

The show follows Harley Quinn’s adventures in Gotham City. After the break up with her boyfriend joker to join doom. She forms her crew in the city. However, till last, joker controls over the Gotham city, only to be defeat by Harley Quinn. In anger and fury, Joker destroys the whole city, which results in the death of batman too. Now let’s see what season 3 will bring to us ……

The cast for Haley Quinn Season 3 :

Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J.B. Smoove, Alan Tudyk, James A domain, Diedrich Bader, Tisha Campbell- Martin, Briana Cuoco, Andy Daly, and many others.