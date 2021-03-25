Harley Quinn Season 3: Read All The Latest Details About Shows!!!!!

Harley Quinn’ is an adult animated television series based on the eponymous DC Comics character. It follows the supervillain after she leaves her boyfriend, the Joker, after realizing her love for him is unrequited. It mainly follows Harley Quinn and her best friend Poison Ivy on their misadventures. Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey came up with the idea for the show.

The superhero black comedy series received critical acclaim and a strong audience response upon its initial release. It has received praise for its animation, dark comedy, character creation, and voice acting over the course of two seasons. The fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm after the thrilling note on which the second season ends. They’ve been waiting for the announcement of a third season with bated breath.

When Will The Third Season Of Harley Quinn Be Released?

Season 2 of ‘Harley Quinn’ premiered on DC Universe on April 3, 2020, and concluded on June 26, 2020. The second season consists of 13 episodes, each lasting approximately 23 minutes.

Here’s what we know about the third season so far. On September 18, 2020, nearly three months after the end of the second season, the series was renewed for a third season. However, no release date has been announced. Season 3 recording started in February 2021, according to Schumacker’s Twitter account.

READ MORE:- We’re Here Season 2: HBO Has Renewed Drag Race Queens’ We’re Here For A Second Season

rip mr. freeze he would've loved saweetie pic.twitter.com/3Ns5yKWjmz — hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) March 23, 2021

The ten-episode third season will debut on HBO Max in 2021, with production scheduled to be completed in time. As a result, viewers should expect season 3 of ‘Harley Quinn’ to premiere on HBO Max sometime in late 2021.

Plot

As they drive into the sunset at the end of the second season, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy eventually profess their love for one another. The Gotham PD is also after them, so it’s not just rainbows and butterflies. Until Commissioner Gordon crashed the wedding, Ivy was expected to marry Kite Man. Harley and Ivy are forced to escape after that incident.

Since both of them have baggage from abusive past relationships, the third season will focus on Harley and Ivy’s relationship and what it means for them to be together. Not to mention the fact that they have foes who want them dead. Since parts of season 3 will be seen from Ivy’s viewpoint, we’ll get a look into her mind.

READ MORE:- Aj And The Queen’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Other Updates! Is This The End Of This Comedy Series?

In the upcoming season of “Harley Quinn,” a musical episode is also planned. The third season will almost certainly focus on why Gotham City’s police department fails its residents. As a result, we should expect Commissioner Gordon to come under fire. DC revealed a sequel comic for the show on February 20, 2021, which will be tied into the third season’s storyline.