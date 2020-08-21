Harley Quinn Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!

- Advertisement -

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn Season 2 ended with a bang, but what’s up next for the Queen of Chaos? Here’s everything that is known about season 3.

Here’s what viewers can expect from Harley Quinn season 3, including its potential release date and story details. DC Universe’s Harley Quinn season 2 ended with a bang and a happy ending for the titular anti-heroine, but this is unlikely the end of the animated adventures of the Clown Queen of Chaos. While Harley Quinn season 3 has yet to be officially confirmed, the season 2 finale set the foundation for several future storylines as well as more of Harley Quinn’s unique brand of buffoonery.

Despite being delayed for several months as the DC Universe schedule of new releases was adjusted, Harley Quinn season 1 proved to be a smash hit with fans and critics alike when it was first broadcast in November 2019. The show earned an 89% Fresh rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84% favourable rating with viewers.

DC Universe approved Harley Quinn season 2 before the first season aired, resulting in an April 2020 premiere, just one month after season 1 ended. Fans can’t expect to see Harley Quinn season 3 quite that quickly. What they can expect, apart from the unexpected (which should always be expected when Harley Quinn is around, paradoxically enough) is that Harley Quinn season 3 will see a lot of people out for revenge against Harley after the events of season 2.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

Showrunner Patrick Schumacker confirmed on his personal Twitter account that Warner Bros. and DC Universe have yet to order Harley Quinn season 3. He was quick to note, however, that the show’s writing team do have ideas for a third season (including an opening for the season 3 premiere based on a recent (digital town hall meeting in Los Angeles), but that they can’t begin work until they are given the go ahead. Harley Quinn season 3 seems likely given the show’s rabid fan base and the critical acclaim it has earned. The real question is how quickly Harley Quinn season 3 can be completed, given the production slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Taking the production schedule for the first two seasons, it stands to reason that Harley Quinn season 3 could release either in early or mid-2021.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Story Details

Harley Quinn‘s season 2 finale, “Something Green,” ended with Harley and her best friend, Poison Ivy, affirming their love and their desire to pursue a romantic relationship with one another. This came in the midst of a high-speed police chase, as the two fled the scene of Ivy’s wedding to Kite-man and a raid led by Police Commissioner Jim Gordon that was intended to capture all the supervillains in attendance. Gordon’s pursuit of the two gal-pals will likely be a major part of any season 3 storyline, as Harley Quinn‘s take on Jim Gordon is one of the series’ most popular supporting characters.

Commissioner Gordon isn’t the only person with a grudge against Harley and Ivy. Harley Quinn season 3 will also likely see the return of Doctor Psycho, whose plans for world domination Harley and Ivy thwarted in the penultimate episode of season 2. Harley Quinn season 3 may also bring back the New God tyrant Darkseid, who swore that he would “return one day and terraform your planet into a scrapyard” after Harley turned down his offer to lay waste to the Earth so that she could rule it as his vassal. Whoever is coming after them, it seems likely that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will continue to live their lives as iconoclasts independent of the order imposed by both the heroes and the villains.