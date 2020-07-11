HAPPY SEASON 3: Release date, Cast, Announcement and Story plot expected so far

- Advertisement -

Happy is an American live-action, adult animated black comedy, action-drama television series. This is based on four-issue comic book series of Grant Morrison. Season 2 is a sequel of the previous season. The second season of this show averaged a 0.09 rating in 18-19 demographic and 286,000 views, compared to season 1 it is down by 56% in demographic and down by 57% in aspects.

RELEASE DATE:

Information shared by sources says that there will be no season 3 of this show by now. SyFy cancels the third season because of the decline in the audience and demographic of the show.

CAST:

The show has many small characters that build up a strong storyline; the main characters are Christopher Meloni (Nick Sax). Lili Mirojnick (Meredith). Patrick Fischer (Smoothie). Medina Senghore (Amanda) and Richie Coster (Mr Blue).

STORY PLOT:

Nick Sax, the leading character is a corrupt, intoxicated, ex-cop turned into a hitman who is adrift in a twilight Borel of casual murder, soulless, sex, and betrayal. After a hit goes wrong, Nick finds a bullet in his sides. Cops and mob behind his tail and a monstrous killer on the loose. But his world changes forever by a tinny, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy. On their journey, they must contend with a laundry list of enemies including mobsters, ex-wife, ex-mistress, and the main villain a bad Santa.