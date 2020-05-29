Home TV Show HAPPY! SEASON 2: Cast, Released netflix date, Trailer and everything you need...
HAPPY! SEASON 2: Cast, Released netflix date, Trailer and everything you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
HAPPY! season 2 has been confirmed by US network SyFy after it wrapped up airing in America at the end of January. Here’s everything we know so far about the new series including Netflix release date, cast, and more. The first run consisted of eight episodes and it seems likely that the second run will feature the same number.

CAST:

Lead actor Christopher Meloni will be returning as the booze-soaked former policeman-turned-hitman Nick Sax. Joining him will be Emmy and Grammy-winning actor, comedian, director, and writer Patton Oswalt, who will again be lending his voice to the cartoon flying horse Happy which only Nick can see. British actor Ritchie Coster looks set to be back in his role as Mr. Blue. Mad Men actor Patrick Fischler as Smoothie and Morrison is likely to be back again as an executive producer as the comedy show goes into its second cycle.

STORY PLOT:

Happy! is based on the best-selling graphic novel of the same name by Grant Morrison and artist Darick Robertson. It’s not yet known what the plot for season two will be but it seems fairly likely that fans can expect the same.

Nick and Happy are likely to be taking on a brand new case with the show’s trademark graphic violence juxtaposed with dark comedy. Season one saw Nick meeting Happy after a job goes wrong and he nearly loses his life.

RELEASE DATE:

The series has already been released on Netflix last year.

TRAILER:

Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 2.

Also Read:  Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date Delayed? And All Updates Here
Also Read:  Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 Premiere Date Arrival Cast Plot And Everything you know so far
Rida Samreen

