Happy Season 2: cast, plot , trailer and about season 3

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Happy Season2:

Happy is an American live-action, adult animated black comedy, action-drama television series. This is based on four-issue comic book series of Grant Morrison. Season 2 is a sequel of the previous season. Season 2 streaming on 27 march 2019 with a total of 10 episodes with the last episode on 29 May 2019.                                    https://youtu.be/ggzPWPzLxIc

The second season of this show averaged a 0.09 rating in 18-19 demographic and 286,000 views, compared to season 1 it is down by 56% in demographic and down by 57% in views.

The basic plot of Season2:

Nick Sax the leading character is a corrupt, intoxicated, ex-cop turned into a hitman who is adrift in a twilight Borel of casual murder, soulless, sex, and betrayal. After a hit goes wrong Nick finds a bullet in his sides. Cops and mob behind his tail and a monstrous killer on a loose. But his world changes forever by a tinny, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy. On their journey, they must contend with a laundry list of enemies including mobsters, ex-wife, ex-mistress, and the main villain a bad Santa.                                     https://images.app.goo.gl/zn8PX6cUdEjCrnfA7

Will, there be season 3:

Information shared by sources says that there will be no season 3 of this show by now. The third season is cancelled by SyFy because of the decline in the audience and demographic of the show.

Cast of Happy:

Though the show has many small characters that build up a strong storyline the main characters are Christopher Meloni (Nick Sax). Lili Mirojnick (Meredith). Patrick Fischer (Smoothie). Medina Senghore (Amanda).  

Richie Coster (Mr Blue).

