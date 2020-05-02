Hannah season 2: Related Release Date, Cast, Plot And Present Program

- Advertisement -

Based upon the 2011 movie with the same title, the first season was under the directions of Sarah Adams Smith. It is written by David Farr, who also co-wrote the original film.

What we know and what can we expect?

The story revolves around a super teenager who was genetically enhanced at birth. Hannah was a part of something code-named Utrax, a program by the CIA when she was just a baby. A man named Erik took her away and fled to a forest in Poland. For the next 15 years, Hannah only knew about one man, Erik, who she thought was her father. He taught her to fight and survive. The agency had ordered their on-site agent, Merissa, to find and kill all the babies who were part of the program.

This extraordinary girl had lived practically in isolation since she was born. She wanted to experience life as an ordinary teenager. So she escapes from there with agents of the agency hot on her trail. The series follows Hannah in her journey of self-discovery, all the while she tries to escape the agents of the sinister government agency.

Season 2 will continue the storyline from the cliff-hanger ending of season 1. Hannah learns the truth about the program code-named Utrax used to create super-soldiers. She also becomes aware that she is not the only teenager with unparalleled skills and abilities and that there are others out in the world.

Cast

According to sources, most of the cast from season 1 will reprise their role in the series. We will see Esmé Creed-Miles in the titular character of Hannah, Mireille Enos, as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler. One new face will appear for season 2, him being Dermot Mulroney as Utrax overseer John Carmichael.

Release date and where to watch it?

All the episodes of the series are being released on 3rd July so fans can binge-watch the entire season.

You can stream it on Amazon Prime.