Hanna Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and All New Updates

By- Ajit Kumar
Hanna is one of the action drama web series. It is inspired by the movie of the same name released in 2011. This web show was broadcasted in February 2019. This captivating show regards from the crowd and has love. This show has a massive fan following. This series directed by Sarah Adina Smith and written and has been created by David Farr.

The story of the most interesting American web series Hanna is about a 15-year-old adolescent named Hanna, who resides with her dad, Erik, in the remote area of Poland. Thereafter we how she evades the pursuit of a CIA agent that is off-book. And she learns with truths about herself in this life about her existence.

Let us see what the season holds for us.

Hanna Season 2 Release Date

The wait will belong. The very first season came out in February 2019, but a Release date for season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. And given that even a trailer has not come out yet, it’s a safe bet that the second season is far, far away.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s highly unlikely the show will come out soon. We’re looking in the least, at a Release date that is late-2020 to 2021.

Until then, if you would like to grab on the first season or the movie, you can do on Amazon Prime Video.

Hanna Season Two trailer

No trailer has been printed by the makers yet. Until then, to brush up yourself with all the season, you can observe Hanna season 1 on Prime Video

Hanna Season Two Plot

The story follows a young 16-year old woman Hanna who’s increased in seclusion to become an assassin. She’s one of those children who was genetically modified to develop into a super-soldier. The guy she lives with, Erik, was an employee in the CIA run facility who fell in love and tries to help them escape. Her mom dies in the effort.

Cast includes:

  • Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna
  • Mireille Enos as Marissa
  • Joel Kinnaman as Erik
  • Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer
  • Katie Clarkson – Hin as Joanne McCoy

 

Ajit Kumar

