Hanna Season 2: story, cast, reviews does it stands on expectations

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Hanna Season 2:

Hanna is an American action we’d television series, based on the 2011 film of the same name on Prime Videos. The series is created and written by David Farr. The first episode was dropped on 3 February 2019 with a total of eight episodes. Recently season two is dropped on Amazon prime videos on July 3, 2020.

Hanna Season 2 storyline and critics:

Series Hanna begins with a compelling interesting plot and develops well, for the first few episodes. Two great actors Mirielle Enos and Joel Kunnneman have exciting chemistry. Unfortunately, this show is just full flat on its face by the time you get to episode five or six. By the end, the audience was cringing enough to questions whether they care about any of the characters.
Action scenes are good but they were choreographed in such a comic way. The thing spoils the taste. Two sixteen years of teens and an ex-special force armed with two submachine guns and three truckloads of military-type combatants. Battle coming after Hanna and her Superdad who miraculously extricate himself from a CIA leader.

On talking about reviews by the different sites and organizations. Rotten tomatoes give a 79% score to overall script and cast. Talking about IMDb on which rating is 7.5/10 and 6.7/10 on T.V.com. The score is not bad but meanwhile not too cool.

Cast and artists:

The main cast and favourite artists include Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Noah Taylor, Dermot Mulroney, Khalid Abdalla, Justin Salinger, Andy Nayman, Anthony Welsh, Katie Clarkson.

