HANNAH SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Story plot expected, Announcement dates and Important Information Here

Hanna is an action drama web series. This series is directed by Joe Wright. The series followed the journey of a 16-year-old girl who was raised in complete seclusion to become a deadly assassin one day. This much-loved show is officially returning for Season 2. This series of season 1 is currently airing on Amazon Prime.

RELEASE DATE:

Prime Video announced ‘Season 2’ of action-thriller show Hanna two weeks after the first season was aired. The full eight-episode first season was released on March 29, 2019. Hanna Season 2 was supposed to release in May 2020 given the global pandemic of Coronavirus, the shooting and production may have been stalled indefinitely. Sadly, it might return for season 2 in the late 2020 or early 2021.

TRAILER:

The makers have not released any official trailer yet.



CAST:

The cast featuring in 2nd instalment will be:

Dermot Mulroney will be seen as John Carmichael, the former mentor of Marissa.

Anthony Welsh will portray Leo Garner, a member of Carmichael’s Utrax operations team.

Cherelle Skeete plays Terri Miller as a CIA officer.

Severine Howell-Meri and Gianna Kiehl will join the team as new Utrax trainees Helen and Jules.

The rest all lead star cast will remain the same.

STORY PLOT:

Season 1 rebooted the story of the film and set the ground for newer adventures that Ms Heller is yet to go on. Now that Hanna is acquainted with genetically enhances super soldiers like her. One of her sisters, Clara, will conflict with her in this season. The fans will get to see orphan Hanna explore the brutal world outside.