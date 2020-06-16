Hanna Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and Hopeful Story Here

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated thriller shows of 2019 has to be Hanna. The show was the talk of the town when it was released. Hanna Season one is available on amazon prime. The show was even previewed in the 2019 Super Bowl which gained a lot more popularity for the show. And finally confirmed the second season of the show. The show premiered in March 2019. The series also received a lot of appreciation and also gained good ratings. The show is based on a film Hanna which was released in 2011. Season one has a total of eight episodes.

The plot of Season 2:

Hanna is about a woman who has special skills and is trained well. She is trained by her dad Erikin the woods. Growing up with this wilderness she finds a lot about herself. Her dad keeps training while keeping her away from a CIA Agent Marissa and her child super-soldier program “Utrax”. It is later found that her mom was dead while trying to protect Hanna.

In the end, Hanna finds out girls like her who are trained like her who she calls “sisters”.

Season two will focus more on Hanna and her ‘sisters’ and will for sure be an interesting watch.

The cast of Season 2:

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller, Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek, Andy Nyman as Jacobs and Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler is most expected to be back to the show.

The most important addition to the cast is Dermot Mulroney who will be playing John Carmichael, a trainer for Marissa who will be against Hanna.

Release date and trailer:

The show is all set to premiere on July 3, 2020. The show will not be delayed due to the global pandemic as most of the production was done before the pandemic even started. The fans are now ready for some worthy binge-watching.

There is an official trailer available on YouTube for Season 2.



