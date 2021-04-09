Haikyuu Season 5: Read All The Latest Updates Here!!!

‘Haikyuu!!’ is a sports anime about volleyball based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. It revolves around the Karasuno High School teams, with a particular emphasis on Shy Hinata, who, despite his small stature, quickly establishes himself as an outstanding player on his team. The series has arguably become the best sports anime of all time since its premiere on April 6, 2014.

It is extremely common all over the world, and not only because of its accurate depiction of volleyball. The show devotes a significant amount of time and effort to the creation of its characters. The ‘Haikyuu!!’ season 4 finale was a worldwide event. If you’re wondering when the next season will be out, here’s what we know so far.

Season 5 Premiere Date: When Does It Start?

Season 4 of ‘Haikyuu!!’, also known as ‘Haiky!! To The Top,’ began airing on January 11, 2020, and lasted 25 episodes before ending on December 19, 2020. This year’s season was divided into two courses for the first time in the show’s history. There was a five-month delay between the end of cour 1 and the first episode of cour 2 due to the COVID pandemic.

Season 5’s creators are yet to make an official comment on the matter. However, since ‘Haikyuu’ is one of the most successful TV anime series in the world, it is only a matter of time before it is renewed for a fifth season. If that starts in initial 2021, production will most likely begin soon after, and ‘Haikyuu!!’ season 5 will most likely be released in mid to late 2021.

What Could The Plot Of Season 5 Be?

The players of Karasuno High are still reeling from their victory over the far more powerful Inarizaki in the season 4 finale. As the teammates congratulate one another, Kageyama and Hinata begin to argue about who made the final block.

The Inarizaki players are still reeling from their defeat and know they need to do a lot of souls searching. Daichi is grateful for the team’s fans who came out to support them during the game. Other than that, he has no idea what happened.

Except for Hinata, who declares that he can play another game, all of the Karasuno players are tired and eager to get some sleep. The players have won at least some rest after their well-deserved victory over such a formidable foe. The formidable Nekoma High will be their next opponent.

Season 5 will adapt the manga series’ material from chapter 293 onwards for the anime. The key plotline can revolve around Karasuno and Nekoma’s match. Flashbacks can be used to expose the backstories of different Nekoma players and staff members, as has become the tradition with the show.