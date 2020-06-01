Home TV Show HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Story Plot and Release date
TV Show

HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Story Plot and Release date

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

‘Haikyuu’ which primarily revolves around the sport of volleyball, treads a very different path. It not only entertains you with all the technicalities of the sport but also manages to create a very inclusive environment through its realistic characters. Moreover, instead of overly glamorizing their journeys, the anime gives you a very grounded perspective of their struggles as athletes.

STORY PLOT:

Episode 13 begins with the night before the second day of the Nationals and the boys of Karasuno prepare themselves for their next match. Soon they discover that they’ll now be playing against the runner-up of the Interhigh Tournament, Inarizaki High. Coach Ukai even warns them that Atsumu Miya plays for the team and is among the best players in Japan. He even attended the Youth Training Camp along with Kageyama. When they realize that one of Atsumu’s teammates is his twin brother, Osamu, they start worrying about their match even more.

Karasuno and Inarizaki’s match gets closer. While the crowd eagerly anticipates this intense rivalry, Tanaka tries to clear out all misunderstandings with Kanoka. In the meantime, Karasuno warms up in the sub-arena. When they arrive at the match’s venue, they learn that their opponents have a huge fan following. The match ensues and as expected, Miya Atsumu first silences the crowd and then with the utmost dedication, he serves.

Unfortunately for Karasuno, when they get their chance to serve, they get booed at by the cheer squad of the opposing team. The pressure starts to weigh their team down. Hinata makes one of his highest jumps but forgets to spike the ball and even gets a warning from Kageyama. However, on the other side of the court, Inarizaki players set their eyes on Hinata and are impressed by his incredible jumps.

 

RELEASE DATE:

The second part of the season also titled ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2, or ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 is now scheduled to release sometime in July 2020. So technically, even the 14th episode of ‘Haikyuu: To the Top’ will release sometime in July 2020. A final release date has not been announced yet, but we’ll surely update it here once there’s any official news regarding it.

Haikyuu will air on Crunchyroll.

Also Read:  The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Details
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  What is the future of the Derry Girls? Let's check it out
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Messiah season 2: Plot,cast ,release date and everything you need to know

TV Show Sundari P.M -
We are sorry, Messiah fans. The show is cancelled and it's confirmed by Netflix now. Here are some of the reasons why the show...
Read more

THE 100 SEASON 7: Premiere dates, Cast, Release date, Announcement and everything you need to know so far

TV Show Rida Samreen -
WHAT IS IT ABOUT? The long-running post-apocalyptic drama returns for a seventh and final season May 20, but before it does, we’re covering everything you...
Read more

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2 “CRISIS OF TWO EARTHS”: Cast, Release date, Story plot and everything you need to know so far

Movies Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE MOVIE: American superhero Movie Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon is based on the DC...
Read more

GOD OF WAR 5: Game release date, Trailer, Plot expected and everything you need to know

Gaming Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: God of War remains looked back on as one of their most significant experiences of the PS4 generation. The series might have...
Read more

HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Story Plot and Release date

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: ‘Haikyuu’ which primarily revolves around the sport of volleyball, treads a very different path. It not only entertains you with all the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.