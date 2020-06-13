Home TV Show HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement dates and everything we...
TV Show

HAIKYUU SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement dates and everything we need to know so far

By- Rida Samreen
‘Haikyuu’ which primarily revolves around the sport of volleyball, treads a very different path. It not only entertains you with all the technicalities of the sport but also manages to create a very inclusive environment through its realistic characters. Moreover, instead of overly glamorizing their journeys, the anime gives you a very grounded perspective of their struggles as athletes

RELEASE DATE:

The second part of the season also titled ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2, or ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 is now scheduled to release sometime in July 2020. So technically, even the 14th episode of ‘Haikyuu: To the Top’ will release sometime in July 2020. A final release date has not been announced yet, but we’ll surely update it here once there’s any official news regarding it.

Haikyuu will air on Crunchyroll.

TRAILER:

The trailer has been released. Stay tuned onto moscoop for all latest updates.

CAST:

The cast of this season will go back for Season 5. It comprises Miyu Irino Kaito Ishikawa, Satoshi Hino, Kaori Nazuka, Koki Uchiyama, and Hiroshi Kamiya.

STORY PLOT:

Episode 13 begins with the night before the second day of the Nationals and the boys of Karasuno prepare themselves for their next match. Soon they discover that they’ll now be playing against the runner-up of the Interhigh Tournament, Inarizaki High. Coach Ukai even warns them that Atsumu Miya plays for the team and is among the best players in Japan. He even attended the Youth Training Camp along with Kageyama. When they realize that one of Atsumu’s teammates is his twin brother, Osamu, they start worrying about their match even more.

Unfortunately for Karasuno, when they get their chance to serve, they get booed at by the cheer squad of the opposing team. The pressure starts to weigh their team down. Hinata makes one of his highest jumps but forgets to spike the ball and even gets a warning from Kageyama. However, on the other side of the court, Inarizaki players set their eyes on Hinata and are impressed by his incredible jumps.

 Karasuno and Inarizaki’s match gets closer. While the crowd eagerly anticipates this intense rivalry, Tanaka tries to clear out all misunderstandings with Kanoka. In the meantime, Karasuno warms up in the sub-arena. When they arrive at the match’s venue, they learn that their opponents have a huge fan following. The match ensues and as expected, Miya Atsumu first silences the crowd and then with the utmost dedication, he serves.

