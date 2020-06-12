Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Primary Information Here

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu Season 4

Haikyu!! is one of the most popular and successful anime that aired on the television. This promising series depicts the story of a high school volleyball team, and their passion and journey in the process of achieving success.

The series is an anime adaptation of the shōnen manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. And currently, they are running the fourth season on JNN, which is directed by Masako Sato. Within this article, we are going to talk about the second half of Haikyu!! that is yet to premiere.

How Did the Season 3 End?

Before jumping to the fourth season, let’s talk about the ending we had in the last season. The third season consisted of ten episodes, and it was quite better than the second season. The tenth episode of the third season focused on the final set of the match between Karasuno High and Shiratorizawa Academy. In the end, Karasuno won the match against Shiratorizawa by 21-19, and later, it proceeded for a new future, the season 4.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release Date

Season 4 of the Haikyuu (officially, Haikyu!! To The Top) was set to release in two parts, and it’s going to consist of 25 episodes. The first part aired from January 10, 2020, to April 3, 2020, and the second part is set to air from July 2020 from episode 14. However, they haven’t disclosed the release date yet.

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 voice Cast

For upcoming Episodes, cast members in the previous seasons will make a return. The cast includes Kaito Ishikawa Ayumu Murase and Tobio Kageyama. Others are Miyu Irino Satoshi Hino and Yu Hayashi. Confirmation is awaited on Nobuhiko Okamoto and Yoshimasa Hosoya returning for now 4.

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Cast Details and Plot

Season four is based on the story after volume 23 (Chapter 207) of the manga. It focuses on Karasuno High School preparations and performances at the Spring High School National Volleyball Championship. And in the second part, it’s going to pick up from where they left last season.

Besides that, we are going to see We can expect, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Satoshi Hino as Daichi Sawamura, and others to appear in the second part of the fourth season.