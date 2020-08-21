Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: When will be the remaining season release ??

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu is a Japanese Shonen manga series. It’s basically a sports comedy and is available on Netflix. This animation series premiere on 6 April 2014 to 21 September 2014 on MBS. First, launch on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Season 4 falls on 10 January 2020, and only half of this season is available till now. So the audience and fans are desperate to know about part 2 of the season.

Haikyuu Season 4, Part 2 Release Date:

Season 4 is basically divided into two subparts. The first part of this season falls on 10 January 2020. The fourth season is a sequel to the third season. The second part of season 4 is pending release and is currently facing delays because of the Corona pandemic. Till now, an official date for part 2 is not available, but it’s confirmed that a 12 episodes part 2 will surely return. This will only complete season 4.

Haikyuu Season 4, Part 2: Plot

Season three of their anime has a total of ten episodes. The third season ends on a volleyball tournament event. Last few moments of the final set of the match between Karasuno high and Shirotorzawa Academy. Karasunohigh leads the games and plots the strategy that includes for a spike plan by Tasukishima Kei to confuse the opposite team. This lands the team a win in the final match with two points.

Meanwhile, Satori reveals to quit volleyball after high school and instead will cheer for Ushijima. He will pursue a career as a professional volleyball player with the national team.