Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release date,Cast, Plot And How long is season 4!!

Haikyuu is a Japanese Shonen manga series. It’s basically a sports comedy-drama and is available to watch on Netflix. This anime first premier on 6 th April 2014 to 21 September 2014 on MBS. First, release on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Now it’s time for the fourth season, half of it is available from 10 January 2020. The second part is still eagerly awaited.

Haikyuu Season 4, part 2: Release Date

Season four basically has two parts. The first part is available for the audience on 10 January 2020. This fourth season is a sequel to the third season. The second part with twelve episodes is still to release of season 4. Because of the Corona pandemic, part 2 is facing subsequent delays. But expectations are we may witness it around late 2020.

Story till now including Season 4 part 1 :

Season 3 has a total of ten episodes and ends on a volleyball tournament event. Last few moments of the final set of the match between Karasuno High and Shirotorzawa academy. Karasuno high leads in the game and plots strategy that includes for a spike. This is a plan by Tasukishima Kei, to confuse the opponent. Finally, the team wins the match by the score of 19-21. Now, Satori reveals that he will play quit volleyball after high school. And instead will cheer on for Ushijima. He wants to pursue a career with a professional volleyball player with a country’s national team. Now the second part will continue this plot and will tell about future struggles.