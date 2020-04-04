Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 13: Release Date, Synopsis And All The Upcoming news

Home TV Show Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 13: Release Date, Synopsis And All The Upcoming...
Things are Becoming Easily for Hinata and the Karasuno High Volleyball Club. They are going to face another team after winning the match against the Tsubakihara Academy. Which group is the next opponent for the crows? Are they able to conquer them and continue winning the championship? Keep on reading our Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 13 release date guide.

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

Haikyuu!!’s 13th episode On the Very Best (Season 4) anime series is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 1:25 AM (JST). The series is currently broadcasting.

You May see Haikyuu Episode 73 on Crunchyroll with Japanese audio and English subtitle. Unfortunately, we still don’t have any news regarding the version of the anime.

Haikyuu!! To the Top Episode 13 Synopsis

Here’s the summary of the upcoming episode titled”The Second Day” according to this official site.

“The evening before the next day of nationals, Karasuno prepares to play their next competitor. It turns out they are currently confronting the Interhigh Tournament, Inarizaki High’s runner-up. Coach Ukai briefs the group about the gamers to look out for, particularly Atsumu Miya who attended the Youth Training Camp with Kageyama. Karasuno quickly realizes they’re searching for an incredibly hard match, but things get worse once they found out that Atsumu Miya includes a twin.”

