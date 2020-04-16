Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and A Fantastic Statment Released To This Season

- Advertisement -

Inspired from a Japanese Manga series created by Haruichi Furudate, Haikyuu is said to be shōnen, which targets at a certain target audience of young adolescent boys. This adaptation of the manga series revolves around a young boy’s story participating in the national competition and needing to become a professional player.

What do we know about the previous seasons of Haikyuu?

Manufactured by Production I.G, Inc, a famous Japanese anime studio of manufacturing, Haikyuu premiered for the first time using its first period in April 2014 in Japan on MBS and JNN, also at the United States on Crunchyroll.

The second season was released in October 2015, while the third season came out in October 2016. After getting positive response and acclaim in the last seasons, the fourth and the season got confirmed at the Jump Festa occasion in Japan in September and got released in January 2020.

The season of Haikyuu been officially confirmed?

Although, they released only 13 episodes of Season 4, unlike the seasons comprising 25 episodes. They have cleared it out, saying that the fourth year will probably have 25 episodes, however, it will probably be bifurcated into two halves. The next half is expected to be released in July 2020.

Some people are thinking about the next half although this has not been confirmed to be part of Season 5. Nothing has been formally shown by them about Season 5 as of now.

What can we expect from Haikyuu Season 4?

The cast is bound to come back, with Bryson Baugus and Ayumu Murase voicing Scott Gibs and Kaito Ishikawa and Shoyo Hinata voicing Tobio Kageyama.

Shoyo Hinata, the character, aims to become like him and considers Small Giant, a player to be his role model, fighting with his height. He ends up developing a real friendship with him and has to necessarily with his Kageyama; the two of them work together to reach the finals.

New episodes may bring in new faces, and we’ll get to see both the boys improving themselves trying hard, and reaching the finals!