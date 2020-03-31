Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Release date, Plot, Cast And Lot More

- Advertisement -

It feels like director James Gunn has begun hashing out plans for his Marvel Cinematic Universe film Though it’s still a couple of years away from hitting the big screen. While he is still burning the midnight oil over the sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, Gunn has lately taken the opportunity to keep fans updated on the way Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shaping up.

Only the other week, in actuality, he affirmed that Kraglin will be returning to another installment (that isn’t exactly a surprise, taking into consideration the actor who plays him is none beside Gunn’s brother Sean), and he also told us not long ago that the movie will probably occur following the events of Avengers: Endgame, although the narrative will not be greatly influenced by everything that transpired as a consequence of Thanos and his minions.

We’ve caught wind that fans can anticipate a few minutes, although it seems like there will be lots in store for us if the Guardians return on the screen in a couple of years, then. As seemingly, Gunn wants there to be actual stakes from the movie.

According to sources near WGTC — the very same ones that told us that the Guardians will have a cameo at Thor: Love and Thunder and a She-Hulk string are coming to Disney Plus, each of which is currently supported — the present draft of this script contains both Rocket Raccoon and Nebula dying. Especially, it appears like Nebula will likely be creating some kind of sacrifice for another guardian (which will certainly finish her salvation narrative arc that has been set out over many MCU movies ), whilst Rocket is going to be murdered by the High Evolutionary.

It is sad things for certain, and though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is reportedly the last big-screen outing for the present group, a prequel TV series focusing on Gamora and Nebula is rumored to be in early growth on Disney Plus and we have also heard rumblings of an expected Drax and Mantis series. We ‘ll be crossing our fingers that the franchise proceeds in some manner, but it would appear that where matters go the titular team won’t ever be.