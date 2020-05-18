Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Related Latest Updates James Gunn Sets The Record Straight

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy lovers have had to learn to be patient. Though the franchise’s next setup was in development for decades, there has been little information about when we will reach watch it. Now, the movie’s director, James Gunn, has reacted to rumours about when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start filming — and it seems like buffs are in for a little more heartbreak.

Everything began when a Reddit user clued lovers in a movie production site had Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 down to get a February 2021 launch date in Atlanta. Several news outlets shared with the data on their websites. Before enthusiasts could get overly excited, however, James Gunn utilized his Instagram accounts to deal with the rumours. He shared that a screenshot from the post of a buff account regarding the beginning date in his tales, in no uncertain terms down it Together with the message:

James Gunn did exactly the ideal thing by clarifying, but it is still just a bit of a bummer — particularly because this means there is nevertheless no word about when the movie’s creation will start. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 do not have an official launch date also, at this stage it is difficult to imagine when it may be. It might have been cut Ahead of the coronavirus outbreak caused manufacturing flaws that were widespread and dry. However, now that Disney has altered its MCU program much into account for its shutdown and following release flaws, it feels like people who have been waiting in the wings might get pushed back much farther.

In retrospect, that February 2021 date will look just a bit perplexing. It would have supposed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would begin production before James Gunn’s most up-to-date movie, The Suicide Squad, hit theatres. This means he’d have been while working around another, pulling double duty, putting the finishing touches.

What we do understand is that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is, in the least, something which exists in some kind — and James Gunn appears to be making good advancements onto it. In reality, Karen Gillan has stated that from what she has read, it is the very best Guardians of the Galaxy script yet. Gunn has also closed down rumours the film will start filming in January 2022, however, he did not clarify whether it’d be before or after that date. If he is up for a game of 20 Questions, Perhaps we ought to see and it could narrow down this way?

Irrespective of if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally sees the light of day, we could stay optimistic it will be well worth the wait. And as you wait, you can take a look at the first two installations, which are readily available to flow on Disney+.