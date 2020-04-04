Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 All Latest News

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The threequel to James Gunn’s highly acclaimed first, may become another victim of COVID-19.

The Guardians played an essential role from the past two pictures of this Infinity Saga throughout the war against Thanos, but the gang is set to reunite using their third installment in 2021 in full-force. Vol. 3 was initially meant for 2020, but following the controversy which ensued thanks to James Gunn’s offensive Twitter jokes, Marvel needed to go back-and-forth searching for potential directors who had helmed the film and mimic Gunn’s particular style. Due to campaigning out of lovers, and even MCU actors expressing their support Gunn is back, and that didn’t occur and manufacturing onto the pic has picked up the pace.

That said, the book coronavirus pandemic that sweeping throughout the world might end up delaying the film. In reality, Marvel has postponed the premiere date of Black Widow, while also shutting down production on expected TV shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

As there’s no telling when the COVID-19 scenario will get under management, as well as health officials asserting that the entire world could grapple with all the infectious disease before the end of the calendar year, many productions in Hollywood are, as of today, in an ambiguous condition. Vendors or studios opt to keep their work under limits and though things do get better, it is very likely the Gunn’s threequel is going to be postponed since the remaining films from the MCU’s Stage 4 have been pushed back.

It’ll be some time before there is a vaccine ready for broad use. Isolate themselves to help suppress the spread and authorities around the globe are pleading to practice distancing, although some medicines are effective so.

There is hope that we can conquer if all steps are taken. But then, fans should notice that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 postponing production is really a possibility, and also an extremely probable one in that specified how many scheduling modifications Marvel is now needing to create.