Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date: When can we expect it?

The epic Phase 4 statement at Comic-Con confirmed Phase 4 films through to the end of 2021, so it seems like we’ll be receiving Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2022.

After Black Panther 2 being obsolete for May 6, 2022, that leaves potential release dates for the threequel of February 18, 2022, and July 29, 2022. We reckon the July date is more likely since the previous movies are July and May releases, respectively.

Gunn’s likely to work on The Suicide Squad first which is due on August 6, 2021, therefore we didn’t think he’d begin on the Marvel film until 2021 at the earliest. We still think it’ll be 2022 though. Whenever it’s published, it certainly won’t be known as Asgardians of the Galaxy though.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast: Who’s coming back?

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, a lot has changed for the Guardians. In particular, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) can also be alive again in the MCU, just it is a Gamora from a previous timeline in 2014, meaning that she doesn’t have the background with the Guardians.

Saldana has said she’d want to “explore a poor Gamora” in the next Guardians film, and we’d be up for it.

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) are back and in one piece after the snap, rejoining Rocket (using the voice of Bradley Cooper along with the motion capture abilities of Sean Gunn) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Taking to Instagram, as Gunn is wont to do, the director disclosed he had the most enjoyable writing Nebula and Rocket’s arcs and has lots of material to work within Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

He added: “But I also think we have good items coming up for others, such as Quill and Mantis. All of their arcs take place over the 3 movies instead of in only the individual films.”

It appears that the Guardians picked up a new team member too in the form of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) therefore we can expect him to be along for the ride in the next movie. But Hemsworth is also appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder; whether this is before his experiences with the Guardians remains to be seen.

Sean Gunn will return Yondu’s one-time Ravager pal, as Kraglin. He wasn’t at Infinity War but”has significant things to do”, we’re told.

Gunn stated that he wants Elizabeth Debicki to reprise her role as the golden-skinned high priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha. As we’ll see in a bit she’ll have a significant part to play.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer: Any new footage?

Given the back-and-forth behind the scenes, it is going to be a while until we see a trailer. Perhaps at Comic-Con in 2021 if we’re right about a 2022 release.

In response to a fan on Instagram, Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will not start shooting until December 2020 at the earliest.