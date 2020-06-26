GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot With More Updates Here

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the third instalment in Marvel’s hugely popular Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise. The fans can rejoice as writer-director James Gunn is back to direct this movie after he was fired for his controversial tweets in 2018. Gunn also directed the first two instalments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

Release Date

Vol.3 was supposed to be one of the first movies of MCU’s Phase 4. But due to the pandemic, the initial release dates of all the upcoming Marvel movies have changed. It was highly anticipated that the Vol. 3 will get a release date in 2022. But for now, nothing can be confirmed regarding an actual release date. It can get a slot in 2022 or 2023.

Cast

One of the best things about the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is their wide array of characters and the character arcs. The characters and the respective cast have a place of its own in every Marvel fan’s heart. Chris Pratt will obviously return as the happy-go-lucky Star-Lord/Peter Quill. Gamora, who died in Avengers: Endgame and is alive from a past timeline, will be back in Vol. 3.

Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Gamora. Dave Bautista (as Drax), Pom Klementieff (as Mantis), Karen Gillan (as Nebula) will be back as well. To complete the team, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) will be rejoining them. Chris Hemsworth (as Thor) can be possibly back as well as the newest team member.

Plot

The Vol. 3 will surely follow the trails as an aftermath of Endgame. After getting killed by Thanos in the original timeline, Gamora was back from a past timeline. But she decided to disappear after the great battle with Thanos.

So the movie will definitely dive into this new Gamora’s character and her relationships with the team members, Star-Lord in particular. A complete character arc of Rocket is also highly expected. Fans may get to see more of Ayesha (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and a new character called Adam Warlock as well. Get ready for new alliances, new enemies, and a lot of adventure.



