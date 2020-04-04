guardians of the galaxy 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the threequel to James Gunn’s highly acclaimed first, may become another victim of COVID-19.

The Guardians played an essential role throughout the war against Thanos from the past two pictures of this Infinity Saga, but the group is set to reunite in full-force using their third installment at 2021. Vol. 3 was initially meant for 2020, but following the controversy which ensued thanks to James Gunn’s offensive Twitter jokes, Marvel needed to go back-and-forth searching for potential directors who had helmed the film and mimic Gunn’s particular style. That clearly did not occur, and due to ferocious campaigning out of lovers, as well as several MCU actors expressing their support to the filmmaker’s reinstatement, Gunn is back and manufacturing on the pic has picked up the pace again.

That said, the book coronavirus pandemic that sweeping throughout the world might end up delaying the film. In reality, Marvel has postponed the premiere date of Black Widow, while also shutting down production on expected TV shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

As there’s no telling when the COVID-19 scenario will get under management, as well as health officials asserting that the entire world could grapple with all the infectious disease before the end of the calendar year, most productions in Hollywood are, as of today, in an odd condition. Even though things do get better and studios or vendors opt to keep their work under limits, it is very likely the Gunn’s threequel is going to be postponed given that the remaining films from the MCU’s Stage 4 have been pushed back today.

It’ll be some time before there is a vaccine ready for broad use. Isolate themselves to help suppress the spread and authorities around the globe are pleading to practice distancing, although some medicines are effective really.

There is hope that we can conquer if all steps are taken. But then, fans should note that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 postponing production is a chance and an extremely probable one at the given the number of scheduling modifications Marvel is currently needing to create.