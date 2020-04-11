Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and You Know That What’s Going On In This Movie ?

- Advertisement -

James Gunn has talked about what we can expect from Rocket.

Last night through a live-tweet celebration for the original Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn provided a sign of where he would take the story for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. A fan asked when They May learn more about the backstory from the third movie of Rocket, and Gunn replied:

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn has noticed that Rocket is sort of a surrogate because of his personality in these types of films, so it’s going to be interesting to find out the way he relates to his heroes and what happens with the personality. I am also interested in what types of topics Gunn is seeking to research in the next instalment. The “very first Guardians” is all about a group of misfits coming together, along with also the next Guardians is all about them getting a family. While the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 teased the coming of Adam Warlock (a significant role in the comics), I am more invested in what happens to the Guardians at the long run, particularly in a place -Endgame planet and the way the MCU is quickly changing (or at least, the way it quickly changes after the films and TV series begin coming out). That having been said, Rocket is a fantastic personality and I love the way he is changed and changed throughout this MCU, therefore, I am all for this if Gunn would like to make him the centerpiece of this film.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 don’t now have a release date and it is not in Marvel’s declared plan for Stage 4. Gunn is now at work in post-production on The Suicide Squad, which is presently scheduled for August 6, 2021.