Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot And More About Related Information Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Guardians of the Galaxy is an American superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics. It is the 10th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU). Marvel Studios produced the movie, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed it.

The movie has 2 sequels till-date. The first movie got released on 8 August 2014. It has an IMDb rate of 8 and holds a 91% rotten Tomatoes review. It scored the Box Office of $772.8 million.

The second movie released on May 5, 2017. It was the 15th film of MCU. The movie has an IMDb rate of 7.6 and 85% Rotten Tomatoes reviews. The sequel scored a greater Box Office of $863.8 million.

Now, Marvel is back with the third sequel and the world can wait to see Baby Groot back. 

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Cast

After the Avengers: Endgame a lot has changed for the casting.

Gamora is back, portrayed by Zoe Saldana. We will see Star-Lord a.k.a Quill played by Chris Pratt.

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Drax played by Dav Batista will join Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). Don’t forget Mantis played by Pom Klementieff and Nebula played by Karen Gillan.

Rumour says Thor played by Chris Hemsworth can be part of the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Plot

Director James Gunn said the third movie will be the epic ending of the journey of the Guardians.

We can figure that the third sequel will be set many years after the Guardians 2. Marvel has always surprised us with something drastic with their plots. So, let’s see what Guardian 3 brings.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Release Date

Marvel’s Phase 4 consists of movies through to the end of 2021. The Guardians 3 is not part of Phase 4, so we can expect its release in 2022.

Due to COVID-19, the Phase 4 movie release dates have pushed back one slot. Thus, we can expect The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 not before mid-2022.

We can confirm one thing whenever it’s released, it will be a definite Surprise.

Tejeshwani Singh

