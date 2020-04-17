Home Movies James Gunn Says About Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and The Suicide...
James Gunn Says About Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and The Suicide Squad won’t be delayed

By- Raman Kumar
Director James Gunn commented on his forthcoming movies, which won’t be impacted by the present flaws in theatrical releases.

With there being more and more announcements of upcoming movies having their theatrical releases postponed, director James Gunn has talked about to movies he is focusing on Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Lately, Warner Bros. Studios announced Wonder Woman 1984 was getting pushed back from June to August. And with a lot of different movies to meeting the same fate, fans have been wondering about the Suicide Squad, which is slated to launch on August 6, 2021, of Gunn. Gunn explained that there shouldn’t be any changes in the release.

However, don’t anticipate a trailer or pictures. According to Gunn, while post-production has been handled from home–and everything is moving along smoothly–there are different factors which have been a bit”slowed.” This includes releasing trailers and images for the film.

Lately, upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies had their release dates shifted, but one movie that was not contained in that list is Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie does not have a release date yet, and many are thinking it will likely be sometime in 2022. Gunn said that nothing is changing.

The travel to find this film made of Gunn was a ride. In July 2018, Gunn was fired by Disney after offensive tweets were attracted to the organization’s interest. Eight months after, Gunn was rehirednonetheless, the manager had taken the task of directing Suicide Squad, therefore that he could not get penalized on the third instalment in the franchise. The upcoming film will be”very different” than previous movies in the sequence.

At a current quarantine watch celebration, Gunn discussed Rocket’s origin and plans for the personality, along with what Marvel needed him to include in his past films to tie into the bigger MCU story.

Raman Kumar
James Gunn Says About Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and The Suicide Squad won't be delayed

