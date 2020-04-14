Guardians of the Galaxy 3, The Suicide Squad release dates: James Gunn

- Advertisement -

James Gunn, manager of the forthcoming third Guardians Of The Galaxy film and The Suicide Squad, stated that neither film is going to be impacted by flaws through the coronavirus pandemic.

Answering fans’ questions on his own Twitter accounts, Gunn reported that the newest Suicide Squad movie for Warner Bros. and DC Comics is moving along as planned because of its release on August 6, 2021.

“Right now there is no cause behind The Suicide Squad launch date to proceed. We’re on or before schedule. We’re extremely blessed to wrap shooting and setup editing from our houses (because of post-production group and studio using foresight) before quarantine,” Gunn said.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Afterwards, Gunn gave a similar upgrade on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, that doesn’t have a release date yet. “At this time the programs together with Vol. 3 will also be precisely the same as they had been earlier coronavirus,” he explained.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Marvel Cinematic Universe films’ record has been changed because of coronavirus.

Black Widow has been pushed from May to November, creating a domino effect of flaws for The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange two and Thor: Love And Thunder. Black Panther two and Captain Marvel two are scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Disney fired James Gunn in the Guardians film over tweets that are contentious from years before, subsequently was re-hired. The back-and-forth pushed back growth on the movie, and Gunn was hired by Warner Bros. to helm The Suicide Squad meanwhile.

Following the DC Comics film is completed he consented to take Guardians.

Much is known about The Suicide Squad, aside from it is a standalone sequel to 2016’s widely-panned Suicide Squad. Cast members and also the group of novices include Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman and Taika Waititi, John Cena, Idris Elba, and Nathan Fillion, respectively.

Gunn said the movie’s editors are working at home, but the initial pictures or a trailer for The Suicide Squad are still not quite done.

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020